Google Cloud launches Media CDN

Google Cloud has announced the launch of Media CDN, a new content and media distribution platform designed for media and entertainment customers.

This new platform is designed for entertainment customers to deliver streaming services to their viewers, you can see more details below.

Media CDN’s foundational advantage is the Google network. We have invested decades of resources to build tremendous capacity and reach in over 200 countries and more than 1,300 cities around the globe. Modern video applications are sensitive to fluctuations in latency, so getting content closer to users enables higher bitrates and reduces rebuffers, resulting in a superior experience for the end user. Media CDN builds on the success of the existing Cloud CDN portfolio for web and API acceleration and complements it by enabling delivery of immersive media experiences.

Media CDN also achieves industry-leading offload rates. With multiple tiers of caching, we minimize calls to origin — even for infrequently accessed content. This alleviates performance or capacity stress in the content origin and saves costs. These features are built into the product and seamlessly support customer content hosted on Google Cloud, on-premises, or on a third-party cloud.

You can find out more details about the new Google Cloud Media CDN over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source Google

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals