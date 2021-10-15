Google brings continuous scrolling to search on mobile

Google has announced that it is bringing continuous scrolling to search on mobile. This means that when you scroll down to the bottom of search results on Google, the next page will automatically load.

This feature is being rolled out to English search results on mobile in the US, Google are expected to add it to more countries in the future.

While you can often find what you’re looking for in the first few results, sometimes you want to keep looking. In fact, most people who want additional information tend to browse up to four pages of search results. With this update, people can now seamlessly do this, browsing through many different results, before needing to click the “See more” button.

For example, for broader, more open-ended questions like “What can I do with pumpkins?” you may want to consider more results and inspiration before deciding how to move forward. Scrolling through a wider range of results may show you tons of options you hadn’t considered, like no-carve pumpkin decor ideas for Halloween, pumpkin seed recipes that make your pumpkin worth carving and more ideas for how to make the most out of your gourd.

You can find out more details about the new Google continuous scrolling feature for mobile devices over at Google at the link below.

