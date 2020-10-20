Google Assistant smart display get new look and features

Google has announced that it will be bringing a new look and features to its Google Assistant Smart Displays.

As well as the new look there will also be a new Dark Mode for the Smart Display, plus a range of new tools and more.

Every day, people ask Google for help with things like catching up on their favorite shows, turning on their garage lights, filling their homes with relaxing music, playing games and even keeping their family on track. As we expect more of our smart home devices, Smart Displays are increasingly becoming a hub that entertains and connects the whole home and whole family, all day (and night) long.

Today, we’re introducing a brand new experience that builds on the smarts of Google and visual capabilities of Smart Displays.

You can find out more information about the new features coming to the Google Assistant Smart Displays at the link below.

Source Google

