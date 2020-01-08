Google Assistant has 500 million users, adds new features

Google has announced that its Google Assistant now has 500 million users and it is used in more than 90 different countries around the world.

The search giant is also adding some need features to their Assistant which will include making privacy options easier to access and also scheduling actions, Read it with Google and more.

We’ve come a long way in making it easier to set up smart devices with the Google Assistant, and we’ll continue working to make the experience faster and devices easier to find through your phone. When you set up your smart device through the manufacturer’s app, you’ll receive a notification on your Android phone or see a “suggestion button” when you open up the Google Home app that will prompt you to connect the device with your Assistant. You’ll then be able to easily complete set-up in just a few taps without needing to re-enter your account credentials.

We also want to give you more granular control of your smart home devices. With a new feature called Scheduled Actions coming out later this year, you will be able to ask the Assistant to turn on/off or start/stop a compatible smart device at the time of your choosing. For example, you can say, “Hey Google, run the coffee maker at 6 a.m.” And from within the Google Home app, you can control more than 20 new devices, including AC units, air purifiers, bathtubs, coffee makers, vacuums and more, all from one place.

You can find out more information on the new features coming to Google assistant over at Google at the link below.

Source Google

