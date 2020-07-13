Google announces $10 billion Google for India Digitization Fund

Google has announced a new $10 billion Google for India Digitization Fund , the new fund is designed to help accelerate India’s digital economy.

The $10 billion in funds will be used to invest in four key areas which can be seen below

Today, I’m excited to announce the Google for India Digitization Fund. Through this effort, we will invest ₹75,000 crore, or approximately $10 billion, into India over the next 5-7 years. We’ll do this through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure and ecosystem investments. This is a reflection of our confidence in the future of India and its digital economy.

Investments will focus on four areas important to India’s digitization:

First, enabling affordable access and information for every Indian in their own language, whether it’s Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi or any other

Second, building new products and services that are deeply relevant to India’s unique needs

Third, empowering businesses as they continue or embark on their digital transformation

Fourth, leveraging technology and AI for social good, in areas like health, education, and agriculture

You can find out more information about the new $10 billion Google for India Digitization Fund over at Google at the link below.

Source Google

