Google acquires Pointy to help local businesses

Google has today announced it has acquired Pointy to help local businesses showcase and quickly products online in the search giant’s catalogue. Pointy has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Google, With the transaction subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the coming weeks. The companies are not disclosing the financial terms of the deal, but indicators from sources close to the action put the cost at €147 million ($163 million).

Pointy was created six years ago to serve local retailers and has developed a close partnership with Google over this time. Pointy Explains that by joining forces with Google, “we will be able to help people discover local stores and products on a much larger scale. “

Google explains more about the acquisition on its blog. “Today, we’re excited to share that we’ve entered into an agreement to acquire Pointy, a company based in Dublin, Ireland that has helped thousands of local retailers bring their product inventory online. The deal is subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to close in the coming weeks.

With Pointy, merchants simply plug a small box into their barcode scanner or install the Pointy app on their point of sale system, which surfaces the products that they sell directly into the “See what’s in store” section of their business profile on Google Search. Since we introduced this functionality a few years ago, Pointy has been one of our key partners, helping thousands of local merchants display this data within Google. We’re looking forward to working with Pointy to help even more local retailers bring their product inventory online.”

To find out more about the acquisition of Pointy by Google jump over on the Pointy blog via the link below.

Source: Pointy

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals