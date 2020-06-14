Improve your golf short game anytime with the NEXShot Pro from $133

Golfers looking for a way to practice their short game, may be interested in a new system called the NEXShot Pro. The unique stroke practice mat can be used indoors and outdoors and consists of a target board constructed of impact and weather-resistant ABS plastic to take hits from the sun and real golf balls.

Launched via Kickstarter last month early bird pledges are available from $133 or roughly £106, shipping throughout the United States is expected to start during September 2020, and a VIP early bird single graphite board is available for worldwide backers.

“One of the main types of chip shots is the bump and run. The First Bounce alignment cup helps improve accuracy and trajectory by having you focus on hitting into the cup on the first bounce. One of the main issues most beginner golfers have on the green is distance control – the other, is accuracy. The NEXShot Pro is designed to reject bad chip shots. Landing your shots on the board is that start to saving strokes on the course.”

“Once you can start consistently landing your shots, the NEXShot Pro becomes a miniature chipping range that allows you to hit every thing from a flop shot to a putt-chip. For advanced golfers, challenge yourself on how many times you can get into the cup and control how much back spin you apply to your chip shots.”

