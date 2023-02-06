GoldenEye 007 Xbox vs Switch vs N64

If you are interested in learning more about the latest remake of the iconic GoldenEye 007 shooter which first launched on the Nintendo 64. You will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry has wasted no time comparing the new Xbox version against the original N64 first released back in November 1997. GoldenEye 007 is a first-person shooter where the player takes the role of Secret Intelligence Service agent James Bond through a series of levels. In each level, the player must complete a set of objectives while computer-controlled opponents try to hinder the player’s progress.

GoldenEye 007

GoldenEye 007 is now available to play on the Xbox and PC platforms using the Xbox Games Pass subscription service.

“John Linneman tests out the new versions of Goldeneye 007 that arrived recently on Xbox Series X/S and Switch in the latest episode of DF Retro EX. Are any of these emulated re-releases worth picking up, and how do they stand up to the legendary Nintendo 64 original in terms of visuals, controls and sound?”

“Objectives range from recovering items to destroying objects, defeating enemies, or rescuing hostages. Some objectives may also require the player to use high-tech gadgets. For example, in one level, the player must use Bond’s electromagnetic watch to acquire a jail cell key. Although the player begins each level with a limited amount of supplies, additional weapons and ammunition can be acquired from defeated enemies. There are no health-recovery items, but body armour can be acquired to provide a secondary health bar.”

Source : Digital Foundry





