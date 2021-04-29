Gold covered Tesla Model S Plaid costs nearly $300,000

You wouldn’t exactly call a fully-loaded Tesla Model S Plaid+ electric vehicle cheap. If you had every possible option, the car would run you almost $169,000. For the green folks out there who want to spend more money on a Model S, Caviar has your ride.

Caviar is typically known for customizing iPhones and other devices, but they turn their hand to a Model S, turning it into the Model Excellence 24K. One glance at the images, and you can see the car’s name comes from all the 24 karat gold trim. The trim is covered in actual 999 24-karat gold, which is the purest kind.

The gold is electro-plated on the various elements of the car. The gold coats its custom grille, custom wheels, door handles, truck spoiler, lower body panels, and other items. The company wants to make 99 examples selling for $299,990 each. Having pure gold trim on the outside may be a temptation thieves are unable to pass.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals