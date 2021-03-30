Godzilla vs Kong film premiers on HBO Max tomorrow

If you have been patiently waiting for the premiere of the new Godzilla vs Kong directed by Adam Wingard and providing fans a squel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters released back in 2019, Kong: Skull Island from 2017, and Godzilla from way back in 2014. You will be pleased to know Godzilla vs Kong will be premiering on the HBO Max streaming service from tomorrow throughout the United States. The movie was delayed from a November 2020 release date due to the COVID-19 pandemic but enjoyed a theatrical release internationally earlier this month on March 24, 2021.

Godzilla vs Kong is the fourth film in Legendary’s MonsterVerse and the 36th film in the Godzilla franchise, stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir.

“The epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another – the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong – with humanity caught in the balance”

“Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.”

