Godfall Ultimate Edition launches on PC , PS5 and Xbox

Gearbox Publishing and developer Counterplay Games have made available the Godfall Ultimate Edition on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. Providing a chance to own both the base game, Fire & Darkness Expansion and unlock the Ascended and new Cosmetic Packs for your journey. The Godfall Ultimate Edition is now available to purchase from the official online stores and Steam.

Features of Godfall Ultimate Edition

• Adventure through stunning vistas and challenge unique enemies in the Earth, Water, Air, and Fire Realms

• Equip 12 unique Valorplates, each with evolving playstyles and fearsome looks

• Complete challenges to unlock and show off your style with 123 unique Valorplate skins

• Master all five weapon classes, each with unique playstyles and a variety of longswords, polearms, warhammers, greatswords, and dual blades

• Level up, learn new skills, and uncover legendary weapons with devastating effects on the battlefield

• Test your skills in the Dreamstones, Ascended Tower of Trials, and Lightbringer against the toughest foes and earn top-tier loot

• Fight solo, or alongside friends with three-player PvE online co-op play

“Aperion is on the precipice of ruin. You are the last of the Valorian knights, god-like warriors able to equip Valorplates, legendary armor sets that transform wielders into unstoppable masters of melee combat. Ascend in Godfall, the first-of-its-kind, looter-slasher, melee action-RPG. Godfall: Ultimate Edition is the best and most complete way to enjoy Godfall.

Experience every update and improvement since launch assembled in one Ultimate package. Godfall: Ultimate Edition includes the base game, Fire & Darkness Expansion, and the Ascended and Pre-order Cosmetic Packs for your journey.”

Source : Steam

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals