Global app sales increased by 11 percent on Christmas Day

According to a recent report by Sensor Tower Global app sales and spending on Christmas Day 2019 increased by 11.3% over the previous year.

Sales on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store apparently reached $277 million on Christmas Day, up from $249 million the previous day.

Consumer spending in apps and mobile games on Christmas accounted for about 5 percent of all revenue generated by the stores for the Month of December, which reached nearly $5.1 billion globally according to our estimates. This was 8 percent greater than the approximately $4.7 billion spent across both platforms during December 2018.

The majority of mobile spending on Christmas, approximately $210 million, was focused on the Games category, which generated 76 percent of revenue across both stores and grew about 8 percent Y/Y from $195 million. PUBG Mobile from Tencent’s TiMi studio led in-game spending with $8.5 million, up 431 percent from the $1.6 million players spent in the game on Christmas 2018.

You can see the full report over at Sensor Tower

Source Sensor Tower

