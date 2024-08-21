Glasses Free Samsung Odyssey 3D Gaming Monitors Launched

Samsung Electronics has taken a significant leap in gaming technology with the introduction of the Odyssey 3D, a groundbreaking glasses-free 3D gaming monitor. Unveiled at Gamescom 2024, this innovative monitor promises to transform the gaming experience by eliminating the need for 3D glasses. The Odyssey 3D uses advanced light field display (LFD) technology, eye tracking, and view mapping to deliver lifelike 3D images from 2D content, ensuring an immersive gaming experience. This breakthrough in display technology marks a new era in gaming, where players can enjoy the depth and realism of 3D without the inconvenience of wearing special glasses.

Features and Technology

The Odyssey 3D is equipped with a lenticular lens on the front panel, which works in tandem with eye tracking and view mapping technologies. The built-in stereo camera monitors the movement of both eyes, while view mapping continuously adjusts the image to enhance depth perception. This seamless integration allows the monitor to switch effortlessly between 2D and 3D modes based on user preference. Available in 27″ and 37″ sizes, the Odyssey 3D features a 4K resolution display, a rapid 1ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time, and a high refresh rate of 165Hz, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted gameplay. These specifications cater to the demands of modern gamers, providing crystal-clear visuals and responsive performance.

Immersive Gaming Experience

The Odyssey 3D’s glasses-free 3D technology opens up a new realm of immersive gaming experiences. With the ability to perceive depth and dimensionality without the need for special glasses, players can fully engage with their favorite games like never before. The monitor’s advanced eye tracking system ensures that the 3D effect remains consistent and accurate, even as the player moves their head or changes their viewing angle. This technology allows for a more natural and comfortable gaming experience, reducing eye strain and fatigue associated with traditional 3D glasses.

Versatile Connectivity and Ergonomic Design

In addition to its innovative display technology, the Odyssey 3D offers versatile connectivity options, including one DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.1 ports. This allows gamers to easily connect their gaming consoles, PCs, or other devices to the monitor. The monitor also features a height-adjustable stand (HAS) and tilt capabilities, allowing users to find the most comfortable viewing position. The ergonomic design ensures that gamers can enjoy extended gaming sessions without experiencing discomfort or strain.

Pricing and Availability

The Odyssey 3D gaming monitor is set to hit the market following its debut at Gamescom 2024. While specific pricing details have yet to be announced, Samsung has confirmed that the monitor will be available through major electronics retailers and online platforms. Gamers can expect competitive pricing in line with other high-end gaming monitors, making the Odyssey 3D an attractive option for those seeking innovative technology without breaking the bank. As the release date approaches, gaming enthusiasts and technology aficionados alike will eagerly await the opportunity to experience the innovative glasses-free 3D gaming monitor firsthand.

Specifications

Display Sizes: 27″ and 37″

27″ and 37″ Resolution: 4K

4K Response Time: 1ms gray-to-gray (GTG)

1ms gray-to-gray (GTG) Refresh Rate: 165Hz

165Hz Ports: One DisplayPort 1.4, Two HDMI 2.1

One DisplayPort 1.4, Two HDMI 2.1 Design: Height Adjustment Stand (HAS), Tilt Capabilities

Height Adjustment Stand (HAS), Tilt Capabilities Technology: Light Field Display (LFD), Eye Tracking, View Mapping

Light Field Display (LFD), Eye Tracking, View Mapping Additional Features: FreeSync Premium

Source & Image Credit: Samsung



