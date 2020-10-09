Gigabyte as this week announce the launch of its new Gigabyte AORUS Gaming GeForce RTX 30-Series graphics cards. A new generation of more advanced MAX-Covered Cooling technology to meet the high-wattage cooling requirements of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 GPUs. Together with RGB Fusion 2.0 powered lighting effects that can be adjusted according to your preferences. The MAX-Covered Cooling features 2x 115 mm and 1x 100 mm unique blade stack fans with wind claw design and alternate spinning, so the air pressure can completely cover the heatsink.

“The heat dissipation area of the heat-sink is more than twice that of the previous generation AORUS. And with the copper vapor chamber and 7 composite heat-pipes, the heat of the GPU and VRAM can be dissipated quickly. Coupled with GIGABYTE’s Screen cooling technology, the extended fins allow air flow to pass through, forming an extremely efficient heat dissipation system, so that the GPU can operate stably. A powerful LCD monitor is embedded on the side of the graphics card, which can be set to enthusiastic mode, text mode, image mode and GIF mode. Through the software, you can edit all kinds of content that you like, or set it as CHIBI Time to enjoy the changes of Xtreme robot every hour. RGB Fusion 2.0 allows you not only to set the lighting effects of the entire graphics card and LCD monitor, but also to synchronize the lighting with other AORUS devices.

AORUS is the only graphics card on the market that offers 6 video outputs in the GeForce RTX 30 series. It offers 3 HDMI and 3 DP outputs. With two more HDMI than the reference card, allowing users to connect 3 HDMI monitors or 3 DP monitors without any adapters. The Dual BIOS switch button is provided on the graphics card, allowing users to choose a quieter fan operation without reducing computing performance. AORUS requires the highest level of quality control and uses ULTRA DURABLE certified components, aerospace-grade PCB coating designed to prevent moisture, dust and corrosion, and fully automated production processes. Due to these quality settings, AORUS provides customers with a 4-year warranty (requires online registration within 30 days of the purchase date) so that customers can enjoy the product for a long time without any worry. AORUS wants to provide customers with the best experience, so in the XTREME version, in addition to the highest level of overclocking GPU and 3x 8-pin power, it also includes the Xtreme robot limited edition.”

Source : Gigabyte : TPU

