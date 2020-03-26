Ghost Recon Breakpoint free to play this weekend

As well as making the RPG adventure Child of Light free to download until March 28th 2020, Ubisoft has also announced that Ghost Recon Breakpoint will be available to play for free on PC and consoles over the weekend.

The free weekend gaming session will also include Immersive Mode and Splinter Cell crossover. “Play Free All Weekend from March 26th to March 30th you can access the full game for free”.

“Put your skills to the test in the new Immersive Mode or create your own way to play when Ghost Experience launches March 24! Right when you boot up the game, you will be able to choose from two preset options or build your own combination. You’ll be able to choose from a variety of community-requested settings, such as stamina management, health regen, new HUD settings, and more!”

Source : Ubisoft

