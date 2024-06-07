Get Windows 11 $23,Windows 10 only $16 in Huge Mid year Sale at Scdkey

Scdkey.com is offering a 25% discount on Microsoft product keys as part of its Mid-Year Sale. This discount applies to Windows 10, Windows 11, and Microsoft Office 2019 keys, with even lower prices for combinations of these products. To take advantage of this discount, use the code GKY on the Scdkey website. Also visit the scdkey.com store website to find many other keys from various software for your computer, such as Windows 11 key at a good price.

Discounts on Windows 10 and MS Office in Mid-Year Sale

During the discount event, you can purchase the Windows 11 Pro operating system for a great price of USD 23.4 or the older Windows 10 Pro version for an incredible USD 16.8. Mid-Year Sale offer of license keys at unbeatable prices is only available at Scdkey.com online store.

Mid-Year Sale brings incredible prices with 25% discount coupon GKY

Windows

Windows 10 Pro Professional for $16.8 (25% off GKY) | Original price $22.46

Windows 11 Pro Professional for $ 23.4 (25% off GKY) | Original price $31.28

Windows 10 Home Professional for $ 15.7 (25% off GKY) | Original price $21.01

Office

Office 2016 Professional Plus CD-KEY for $28.6 (25% off GKY) | Original price $38.14

Office 2019 Professional Plus CD-KEY for $ 50.8 (25% off GKY) | Original price $67.79

Office 2021 Professional Plus CD-KEY for $ 89.6 (25% off GKY) | Original price $119.59

Windows & Office Pack

Windows 10 Pro + Office 2016 Pro for $42.1 (25% off GKY) | Original price $56.19

Windows 10 Pro + Office 2019 Pro for $62.6 (25% off GKY) | Original price $83.59

Scdkey is a store with an excellent reputation, where you can count on a safe purchase and a quick solution to any problems. You can look forward to fast delivery and a professional approach to every customer. Go through their site and explore the wide range of products from which you are sure to choose the right one. Don’t forget to use discount code GKY and save even more! The event is limited time and products can sell out quickly, so don’t hesitate and buy as soon as possible.

Scdkey strictly adheres to legal procedures and offers only original license keys directly from Microsoft. No gray areas, no questionable practices. Unlike illegal sellers who offer low prices , Scdkey pays attention to quality and transparency. You can buy a key from them with the certainty that it will work flawlessly and for a long time. You don’t have to worry about the risk of non-functionality or short-term activation that illegal keys carry with them. Scdkey is a trusted partner with clean practices that you can rely on.

To get a 25% discount, you need to enter the coupon GKY in the cart.

Scdkey store has no hidden product or payment fees. In addition, you can buy vouchers for PlayStation game consoles, coupons for iTunes, Steam, Origin, PlayStation or Uplay, or discount antivirus programs.

If you are interested in this offer, then do not hesitate and order, the promotion with a 25% discount lasts until the end of the year, use the code GKY for the discount. Shopping at Scdkey is as easy as it gets! Soon after ordering, you will receive an email with the activation keys of the selected product – and you won’t have to wait long! In a few minutes, the activation code is in your e-mail box and you can activate it directly on your computer. For any questions, customer service@scdkey.com will provide you with the fast and comprehensive support you need. In addition, support is available 24/7, comfort during purchase is guaranteed.

How to activate license keys?

After payment, the buyer will receive an OEM product key to the e-mail provided during registration, which can be activated directly in the Windows 10 system itself in the next section – “Start” → “Settings” → “System” → “About the program” → “Change product key” (the received OEM key must be entered in this menu).

After activating the OEM key, the following message appears in the Activation section: “Windows is activated using a digital license linked to your Microsoft account.” Please note that the activated Windows 10 key is tied to the computer’s motherboard. If you change your computer, you will need to contact Microsoft Support to re-use the key.

Activating Office is an easy and intuitive process. Just visit the official product page which is easily found by searching the internet. On the page, you log in using your Microsoft account, or you can simply create one. In the special field, you enter the product key that you will receive after payment. You then select your preferred region and language and click the “Next” button. This step completes the activation. If you already have Office installed, the changes will take effect automatically. You can find the product key in the order confirmation email. In case of any problems, do not hesitate to contact customer support, who will be happy to help you. Enjoy working with Office without unnecessary complications!

Sponsored:

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this post.”



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals