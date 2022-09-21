Genshin Impact Version 3.1 arrives September 28th

Zhenzhong Yi Studio Technical Director at game design studio miHoYo has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week reveal more details about Genshin Impact Version 3.1 . Arriving later this month on September 28 the new PS Blog article provides more details about what you can expect if you head west, through the rainforest and into the desert region where you will uncover the “legends of King Deshret and clues to the past buried in the sand” explains miHoYo.

“Far beyond the sweltering sands, celebrations for Mondstadt’s Weinlesefest are arriving as the crisp autumn wind blows, together with more events, mini-games, and rich rewards. Unlike the verdant rainforest, the desert of Sumeru appears bleak and barren at first glance. In the center of the desert lies the massive Mausoleum of King Deshret. Although King Deshret and his ancient civilization have perished, his legends and technologies are still being told by Desertfolk as well as mechanisms and robots guarding his resting place.”

Genshin Impact Version 3.1

“Beneath the scorching sand lies a large number of dungeons, challenging trespassers with unseen puzzles, mechanics, and robotic guardians powered by ancient technologies of King Deshret. The Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network is the most dangerous among all, with the ability to become invisible during combat. Another new Boss Enemy, the Aeonblight Drake is also a powerful mechanic monstrosity that can be found in the rainforest.”

You can expect the Genshin Impact interactive map to be updated shortly with the new content allowing you to explore the finer details of the new Version 3.1 content. In the meantime for more details on what you can expect jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

Source : PSBlog



