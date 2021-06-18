Genesis Neon 750 RGB gaming headset $66

The new Genesis Neon 750 RGB gaming headset is fitted with with 50 mm transducers and should be available to purchase in a few days time priced at €55 or $66. The headset is equipped with a 4-pole plug, which can be divided into two 3-pin ones with the use of the included adapter, and power is provided via a USB cable and a braided cord that is 2.5 m in length. The latest gaming headset from Genesis also features RGB illumination with the Prismo effect and the arm and the earmuffs of the headset have been designed to move horizontally for extra comfort and are covered with premium leather.

“You can use it to switch between illumination settings, change the volume or mute the circular microphone. In the case of Genesis Neon 750 RGB gaming headset it can be detached. Thanks to this solution you can detach the microphone arm so that it’s not in the way when you don’t have to use it. The set connects with the the PC via a mini-jack 3.5 mm cable. The designers made sure that high quality sound conveys all the details that are important to players. The set also includes RGB Prismo illumination. Owners can use it to give the headset an individual style and better express themselves. The set can be configured by a remote controller. Thanks to an elegant braid, the cables are elastic and at the same time resistant to mechanical damage.”

“Neon 750 RGB gaming headset is enhanced with a detachable omni-circular microphone that will make your callers hear exactly what you want to tell them cancelling the noises from your surroundings. In addition, the supplied pouch will allow you to conveniently transport the headphones and take them with you to school, work, city or on the road.”

Source : Genesis

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals