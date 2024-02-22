New Crucial Pro DDR5-6000 Memory and T705 M.2 Gen 5 SSD soon launching

Micron Technology, Inc. has expanded its Crucial Pro Series with the introduction of new high-performance memory and the fastest Gen 5 SSD. The Crucial DDR5 Pro Memory: Overclocking Edition and the Crucial T705 SSD are designed to meet the needs of gamers, professionals, and enthusiasts seeking advanced computing capabilities.

Crucial DDR5 Pro Memory: Overclocking Edition features:

– 16 GB modules with speeds up to DDR5-6000.

– Enhanced performance with lower latencies and improved bandwidth.

– Compatibility with the latest DDR5 Intel and AMD CPUs.

– Support for Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO specifications.

– Extended timings of 36-38-38-80 for reduced latency.

– An origami-inspired aluminium heat spreader design.

– Optimized for high frame rates in demanding games.

– Universal compatibility with DDR5-based Intel Core 12th to 14th Gen and AMD Ryzen 7000 to 8000G Series CPUs.

– Pre-tuned XMP 3.0 and EXPO profiles for easy overclocking.

Crucial T705 SSD features:

– Gen 5 performance with sequential reads and writes up to 14,500 MB/s and 12,700 MB/s.

– Capacities up to 4 TB.

– Premium black aluminium and copper heatsink for efficient heat dissipation.

– Backward compatibility with Gen 3 and Gen 4 motherboards.

– Enhanced gameplay and reduced load times with Microsoft DirectStorage.

– Compatibility with Intel Core 13th and 14th Gen and AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs.

– Limited-edition 2 TB white heatsink version available.

Availability and Warranty:

– Crucial DDR5 Pro Overclocking DRAM available in 16 GB densities on February 27, 2024, and 24 GB densities later in 2024, with a limited lifetime warranty.

– Crucial T705 SSDs available for pre-order, with full availability on March 12, 2024, and a 5-year warranty.

The Crucial DDR5 Pro Memory: Overclocking Edition is a RAM module that offers impressive speeds of up to DDR5-6000. This makes it compatible with the most recent DDR5 Intel and AMD CPUs, allowing users to achieve peak performance from their systems. The module’s timings are set at 36-38-38-80, which helps to reduce latency and is particularly beneficial for maintaining high frame rates in demanding video games. Overclocking, which is the process of increasing the operating speed of computer components, has been made more accessible with this RAM. It supports Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO specifications, enabling users to push their systems to their full potential with ease.

Gen 5 SSD

Switching focus to storage solutions, the Crucial T705 SSD is a standout product that sets new standards with its Gen 5 performance. It boasts incredibly fast sequential read and write speeds, reaching up to 14,500 MB/s and 12,700 MB/s, respectively. With storage options going up to 4 TB, users will have plenty of space for their digital files, games, and applications. The SSD is not only fast but also built to manage heat effectively, thanks to its premium black aluminum and copper heatsink. Additionally, it supports Microsoft DirectStorage, which is a feature that can significantly reduce game load times and enhance overall gameplay.

Both the Crucial DDR5 Pro Memory and the T705 SSD are backward compatible with Gen 3 and Gen 4 motherboards, which broadens the range of systems with which they can be used. The DDR5 memory modules will be available for purchase in 16 GB densities starting February 27, 2024, and later in the year, they will also be offered in 24 GB densities. These modules come with a limited lifetime warranty, providing users with peace of mind regarding their investment. As for the T705 SSDs, customers can start pre-ordering them now, and they will be fully available on March 12, 2024, accompanied by a 5-year warranty.

Quality is a cornerstone of Micron’s product design, and this is evident in the new offerings. The DDR5 memory modules are equipped with an origami-inspired aluminum heat spreader, which not only aids in cooling but also adds an aesthetic touch. For those looking for something a bit more exclusive, there is a limited-edition 2 TB white heatsink version of the T705 SSD available. These products are compatible with DDR5-based Intel Core 12th to 14th Gen and AMD Ryzen 7000 to 8000G Series CPUs, which means that users planning to upgrade their systems will not face compatibility issues.

Micron’s Crucial DDR5 Pro Memory and T705 SSD are poised to set new performance benchmarks in the realm of high-end computing. They come equipped with advanced features and are compatible with the latest CPU technologies. Moreover, the solid warranties that accompany these products underscore Micron’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Whether the end use is for gaming or professional applications, these new solutions from Micron are engineered to exceed performance expectations and provide users with a superior computing experience.



