GeIL offers more purchasing options for PC enthusiasts thanks to UK expansion



PC components and computer peripheral manufacturer GeIL has this week announced its expansion in the UK after entering a partnership with Exertis, CCL Computers, Ebuer.com, Novatech, and Box.co to expand the GeIL brand across the United Kingdom. Allowing PC enthusiasts a wider choice of retailers to purchase their products throughout the United Kingdom.

“We are excited to have this opportunity to bring our line of popular memory products to even more customers across the United Kingdom, commented Jennifer Huang, Vice President at GeIL Memory. “We put a great deal of thought and consideration into whom we would work with, and these are all well-established and highly respected companies collaborating with us. Through this new partnership, our customers are going to get amazing access to our memory, as well as exceptional price points.”

“GeIL continues to build a global sales network that gives customers better access to their products. Some highlights of the GeIL memory lines include the EVO X II, EVO Spear, Super Luce series, and more are available through Exertis, CCL Computers, Ebuer.com, Novatech, and Box.co. Warranty and after service is also provided. PC enthusiasts can expect more access to GeIL products, competitive pricing, and high-quality customer care.”

Source : TPU

