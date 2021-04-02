GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 gaming overclocked GPU unveiled

GIGABYTE have introduced a new addition to their range of premium gaming hardware today unveiling the new GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING OC WATERFORCE WB 10G graphics card powered by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. GIGABYTE have also included obligatory RGB Fusion 2.0 lighting effects together with a metal backplate and dual BIOS physical switch enabling you to easily choose between OC mode and Standard mode depending on your needs and preferences.

“Whether users are looking to fulfill the demands of their high-end water-cooled systems, or to enjoy the benefits of water-cooled GPU and CPUs, GIGABYTE GAMING OC WATERFORCE graphics card is the best choice. GIGABYTE provides easy-to-install and quality-guaranteed water-cooled graphics cards for desktop PCs.”

“With the continuous increase in CPU power consumption, high-end water-cooled motherboards in the market are becoming more and more popular. The easy-to-install and quality-guaranteed GIGABYTE GAMING OC WATERFORCE graphics card is an easy choice for maximizing your graphics power. Just invest a little more than the GAMING OC air-cooled version and you can enjoy the water cooling benefits for the GPU and CPU. The GAMING OC WATERFORCE graphics card is equipped with a top-of-the-line overclocked GPU. It provides an all-around cooling solution for all key components of the graphics card, keeping the GPU, VRAM and MOSFET running cool to ensure stable overclock operation and longer durability.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by GIGABYTE, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : TPU

