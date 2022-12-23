GeForce NOW Holiday Season games

Gamers wishing to learn more about what is on offer from the NVIDIA GeForce NOW game streaming service over the holiday season. Will be pleased to know that the NVIDIA team have revealed 1,400 games are available to play via this subscription service and include games such as the next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Battlefield 2042 and Mass Effect to name just a few.

GeForce NOW games

“Gear up for some festive fun this GFN Thursday with some of the GeForce NOW community’s top picks of games to play during the holidays, as well as a new title joining the GeForce NOW library this week. And, following the recent update that enabled Ubisoft Connect account syncing with GeForce NOW, select Ubisoft+ Multi-Access subscribers are receiving a one-month GeForce NOW Priority membership for free. Keep an eye out for an email from Ubisoft to subscribers eligible for the promotion.”

“With over 1,400 titles streaming from the cloud and more coming every week, there’s a game for everyone to enjoy this holiday. We asked which games members were most looking forward to playing, and the GeForce NOW community responded with their top picks. Gamers are diving into all of the action with hit games like the next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Battlefield 2042 and Mass Effect. “Battlefield 2042 highlights what the RTX 3080 tier is ALL about,” said Project Storm. “High performance in the cloud with ultra-low latency.””

Source : NVIDIA





