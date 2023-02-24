Geely Galaxy EV brand launched

Geely has announced that it is launching a new EV sub-brand called Geely Galaxy, the carmaker has revealed that it will produce premium electric vehicles.

The first car in the Galaxy range will be the Galaxy K7 long-range PHEV SUV, they also unveiled a new concept car, the Galaxy Light.

It is expected that Geely Galaxy will have seven new vehicle models within the next two years. Of the seven new products planned, four will be long range hybrid electric models including the Galaxy L7 SUV and L6 sedan, which begin deliveries in the second and third quarter of 2023. Three models will come under the pure galaxy E range, with the first Galaxy E8 scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Galaxy series will be the first by the brand to utilize the Geely’s Aegis battery safety system which offers the highest level of user protection and piece of mind throughout the lifespan of the battery unit. The battery safety system has taken the lead in protecting against direct impacts to the battery during crash situations. In tandem with the vehicle’s Wise Star Cloud Connected Central Computing System, the Aegis system can accurately predict and pre-empt thermal runaways and other situations, increasing battery life by 20%.

You can find out more information about the new Geely Galaxy EV brand over at the Geely website at the link below.

Source Geely





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals