Gears 5 Operation 3 Gridiron now available

This week Gears 5 Operation 3 Gridiron was released bringing with it new one-life objective Versus mode Gridiron, new Heroes Cole and Clayton, a content-packed Tour of Duty and new maps. Check out the official trailer below to learn more about the new content.

“One Flag. One Life. Gridiron is our brand-new, single life objective mode! In Gridiron, two teams of five battle over a flag that can be used to score a touchdown in the opposing team’s endzone. At the start of each round, the flag rotates between one of three locations along the center line of the map. Picking up the flag is as simple as touching it.

Don’t worry, there are no limitations for being a flag carrier other than the massive target on your back. Fight hard and slay up! After picking up the flag and entering the enemy endzone you’ll need to survive for 5 seconds to score a touchdown. Be careful! If at any time you go down or die then the flag is dropped at your feet, and can be grabbed by the enemy team.

As much as the flag is the center of the action in Gridiron, this is a one-life mode so kills pay the bills. Eliminating the enemy team can also secure you a round victory, so you will need to consider how you focus your effort between the battle over the flag and the weapons and positions available on the map. Here are the 3 ways you can secure a round victory and score points for your team:

2 Points for a Touchdown (scoring as above)

2 Points for an Elimination victory (squad wipe).

1 Point for a Possession victory (holding the flag when the round timer ends)

The first team to hit 13 points wins the match, and with a short two-minute time limit per round, combat in Gridiron is rapid and intense!

We’ve also created custom weapon placements for every map in Gears 5 exclusively for Gridiron. These weapon placements are aimed at delivering the best one-life experience possible, with varied initials and balanced power distribution. Our aim for Gridiron is to provide the most interesting and exciting Gears matches you have ever experienced, and we look forward to seeing how it evolves in your hands. This is just the beginning!”

Source : G5

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals