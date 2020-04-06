New EVGA GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 graphics card introduced

EVGA has this week introduced a new version of its GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 graphics card with a new GDDR6 memory option offering a 5% improvement over the older generation of cards.”The EVGA GeForce GTX 1650 gives you the best gaming performance at a value you cannot resist. Now it’s updated with GDDR6 memory, giving you that extra edge to up your game to the next level.”

The GeForce GTX 1650 builds on the technology used to create the GeForce GTX 650, GeForce GTX 750, GeForce GTX 950 and GeForce GTX 1050 graphics cards. Offering a massive 70% performance increase when compared to the GeForce GTX 1050 and up to 3x the performance of GeForce GTX 950.

“Featuring concurrent execution of floating point and integer operations, adaptive shading technology, and a new unified memory architecture with twice the cache of its predecessor, Turing shaders enable awesome performance increases on today’s games. Get 1.4X power efficiency over previous generation for a faster, cooler and quieter gaming experience that take advantage of Turing’s advanced graphics features.”

Features of the newly updated EVGA GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 graphics card include :

– Small Form Factor – With a brand new layout, completely new codebase, new features and more, the new EVGA Precision X1 software is faster, easier and better than ever.

– EVGA Precision X1 – Take Control with EVGA Precision X1. With a brand new layout, completely new codebase, new features and more. The new EVGA Precision X1 software is faster, easier and better than ever, allowing you to control the fans and monitor your cards vitals. Download Now!

– EVGA + GRIP: Combat Racing – EVGA GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 graphics cards qualify for the EVGA exclusive GRIP Promotion. Available for a limited time and while supplies last, purchase an EVGA GeForce 1650 GDDR6 and receive a copy of the game and an exclusive EVGA skin.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet for the updated GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 graphics card, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

