If you are in the market for a smart door bell you might be worth checking out the unique system created by Barbe. Complete with companion smart phone application, emergency pager system, smart doorbell, pet training aids and more. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $29 or £23 (depending on current exchange rates).

” This high-end paging system will meet all your expectation. The only limit is your imaginationNo distance limit. No matter how far away, all calls from calling-button will be delivered to gateway and smart phone’s App in real-time. As a company who has designed and manufactured paging system for 6 years, quality and durability are standards we hold at the upmost importance. Before launching our project on Kickstarter, several prototypes were made and approved in extensive and detailed testing. You may contact us for more details.”

Smart door bell

If the Gateway crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the Gateway smart door bell project view the promotional video below.

Source : Kickstarter

