Garmin smartwatches and cycling computers get new features in update

Garmin has announced that it is adding some new features to some of its smartwatches and cycling computers in a software update.

A number of devices will be getting new features including the Fenix 7, Epix Gen 2 and many more, as wells as the Forerunner 945 LTE and the Edge 1040 and others.

Garmin today announced new software and feature updates for select smartwatches including – the fēnix® 7 series, epix™ (Gen 2), tactix® 7, Enduro™ 2, MARQ® (Gen 2), Forerunner® 255 series and the Forerunner 955 series – and coming soon to Forerunner 945 LTE, Edge® 1040 series, and Edge Explore 2 series of cycling computers1. These new features will help customers get the most from their device, all via a free software release.

The free software updates have started to roll out to compatible devices, with additional updates coming soon. Customers can update their smartwatch or cycling computer by enabling automatic updates from their device or by using Garmin Express™. For a comprehensive list of features coming to associated devices, please click here.

Some of the notable features1 for cycling computers in this software release include:

Live event sharing: Automatically send ride updates to family and friends without lifting a finger. While powering through, they can stay up to date with a cyclist’s speed, miles completed and more.

Automatically send ride updates to family and friends without lifting a finger. While powering through, they can stay up to date with a cyclist’s speed, miles completed and more. Spectator messaging: When the compatible cycling computer is paired with a compatible smartphone, get mid-ride motivation with on-device messages from family and friends.

When the compatible cycling computer is paired with a compatible smartphone, get mid-ride motivation with on-device messages from family and friends. Targeted adaptive coaching: Only available for Edge 1040 series at this time, stay race-ready with training tips and daily suggested workouts. Plus, view the entire week of daily suggested workouts directly on device, which adapt to match performance, recovery and the demands of upcoming events in the Garmin Connect™ calendar.

You can find out more details about all of the new features that are coming to the Garmin smartwatches and cycling computers at the link below.

Source Garmin





