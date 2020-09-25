Garmin MARQ Performance Edition smart watches unveiled

Garmin has added four new smart watches to its range with the launch of the new Garmin MARQ Performance Editions.

There are four new models, The MARQ Athlete, Adventurer, Diver and Aviator and all have slightly different specifications.

Garmin® International, Inc., today announced its exclusive Performance Edition MARQ® watches with materials that allow athletes, explorers, aviators and drivers to comfortably pursue their passions without sacrificing style. With the addition of silicone rubber straps to the MARQ Driver and MARQ Aviator, and new Heart Rate Monitor (HRM) and tempe™ sensor bundle options for MARQ Athlete and MARQ Adventurer, these Performance Edition MARQ watches make a great addition to any watch collection for top performance in all activities.

“Our mission is to deliver superior products that enrich our customers’ lives; to help them pursue their passions, achieve their goals and beat yesterday,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “The MARQ collection is an outward expression of our consumers’ aspirations, and we’re confident these Performance Edition MARQ watches will help athletes, explorers, drivers and pilots take their passions to the next level.”

