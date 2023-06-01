Garmin Fenix 7 Pro and Epix Pro unveiled

Garmin has unveiled two new smartwatches, the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro and Garmin Epix Pro, both devices are designed to be high-performance smart watches and they come with a wide range of features.

The Expix Pro series comes in a choice of three sizes, you can choose from 42mm, 47mm, and 51mm and the Fenix 7 Pro also comes in a choice of three sizes, 42mm, 47mm, and 51mm, more details are below.

Meet any challenge with dozens of built-in sports apps – from hiking and mountain biking to strength training and beyond – plus an enhanced suite of advanced training tools. Every morning, athletes can receive a training readiness score to determine if it’s a good day to go hard or take it easy, while advanced training metrics like hill score, endurance score, VO2 max, training status and more will help gauge overall performance. While out for a run or bike ride, PacePro™ provides GPS-based pace guidance for selected courses or distances, while ClimbPro displays real-time information on current and upcoming climbs. Meanwhile, the grade-adjusted pace feature provides an equivalent running pace at the same effort on flat ground or while ascending. Plus, to avoid burnout, stamina insights and wrist-based running power track exertion levels and power output in real-time.

To better prepare for race day, the race widget provides training tips, personalised daily suggested workouts and completion time predictions for an upcoming event based on course details, weather and performance. Athletes can also view personalised daily suggested workouts that adapt after every run or ride to match performance and recovery while also accounting for upcoming races that are added to the Garmin Connect™ calendar.

You can find out some more information on the new Garmin Fenix 7 Pro and Epix Pro smartwatches over at the Garmin website at the link below, pricing starts at £749.99.

