Garmin Descent G1 Solar Ocean Edition unveiled

Garmin has unveiled its latest smartwatch, the Garmin Descent G1 Solar Ocean Edition which is designed to be a dive comp[uter and it can be used for a wide variety of fitness activities, it has also been made of recycled ocean-bound plastics.

The Descent™ Mk3 series watch-style dive computers and Descent T2 transceiver with enhanced SubWave™ sonar technology that – through a soon-to-be-released software update – will add diver-to-diver messaging and Diver Assistance1 to tank pressure monitoring. Purpose-built with a dive-first approach to design, the Descent Mk3 series comes in two sizes – 43mm and 51mm – with air integration options on both and feature a vibrant touchscreen AMOLED display, a 200-metre dive-rated case with metal leakproof buttons that are fully operational at that depth, and up to 48 hours of battery life in dive mode2. The 51mm Descent Mk3i also comes with a built-in LED flashlight for greater visibility in low-light conditions—even underwater. With tools like multiple dive modes, DiveView™ maps and dive readiness score, plus Garmin’s suite of health, fitness and connected features, the Descent Mk3 series helps divers make the most of their adventures above and below the surface.

“From recreational to technical and every dive in between, the Descent Mk3 series and Descent T2 transceiver add innovative new features to help you explore deeper waters. One of those being enhancements to our SubWave sonar technology, which now makes it possible to communicate with other divers and even request assistance from nearby divers when help is needed—right from the wrist. This, coupled with air integration, DiveView maps and dive readiness tools help make these premium dive computers an essential part of your dive kit.” –Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales.

You can find out more details about the new Garmin Descent G1 Solar Ocean Edition over at the Garmin website at the link below, it is now available to order in the UK for £569.99.

Source Garmin



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals