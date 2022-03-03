Garmin Descent G1 and G1 Solar unveiled

Garmin has unveiled a new smartwatch which is designed to be a dive computer, the Garmin Descent G1 and G1 Solar.

As well as being a five computer the Garmin Descent G1 is a fully functional smartwatch and fitness tracker and it comes with a range of features.

“Whether you are looking to purchase your first dive computer or wanting to support your active lifestyle, our Descent G1 Series is the ideal companion for all types of divers who appreciate having a multisport smartwatch for all other aspects of life topside,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Descent G1 Solar builds upon Garmin’s innovative dive technology line-up with the addition of solar charging, allowing customers more time to enjoy their topside activities.”

Featuring an easy-to-read, high-contrast display and 45mm watch case, the G1 Series introduces a new compact design into the dive lineup that is purpose built in both form and function. Water rated to 10 ATM (100 metres) and tested to engineering standard EN133319 for dive compliance with leakproof inductive buttons and a sapphire lens, the Descent G1 Series is rugged and ready for excursions above and below the water’s surface. Available in multiple colour options and compatible with Garmin QuickFit®bands, divers can switch between long and short straps for wearing over wet suits when needed, or switch up their style in a snap to take their timepiece from a dive to dinner. Explore longer with the Descent G1 Series which offer a rechargeable battery with up to 25 hours in dive mode, up to 3 weeks in smartwatch mode and up to 4 months in smartwatch mode with the solar charging models.1

You can find out more details about the new Garmin Descent G1 over at Garmin at the link below. The device is now available to buy for £569.99.

Source Garmin

