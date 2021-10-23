EGO EXINNO 240w 6 port GaN USB charger is the only charge you will need

The EGO EXINNO GaN USB charger not only allows you to simultaneously charge up to 6 devices at 100w, but also features a handy real-time LED wattage display panel allowing you to easily see the current charge being provided to your devices.

“Exinno’s 6 USB ports are each equipped with independent fast charging chips. When 6 ports are utilized at the same time, they can all enter the fast charging state. You can fast charge up to 3 computers and 3 mobile phones at the same time, saving desktop space. EXINNO incorporates an iconic design in this digital age with a real-time LED wattage display panel.”

Features of the EGO EXINNO 240w 6 port GaN USB charger

– The world’s highest output USB charger

– The world’s smallest charger at 240W

– The world’s first 6-port USB with real-time wattage display

– The world’s first all fast charging 6-port USB charger

– The world’s first USB charger supporting QC 5

– The world’s first USB charger supporting all fast charge protocol

– The world’s frist 6-port fast charge simultaneously

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $112 or £82 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The actual output wattage is 232W, 8W has been spared during conversion and transport through cables and other components. The overall conversion rate stands at 97%. The first 20,000mAh power bank completely charged in the first 26 mins, and starting to slow down, and unnecessary for further testing. Exinno’s temperature remained at 50 degrees Celsius after maximum output for 30 minutes. EU CE and U.S. FCC safety standard is 75 degrees Celsius.”

If the EGO EXINNO campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the EGO EXINNO GaN USB charger project watch the promotional video below.

“Making a 6 port fast-charging USB Charger is very challenging ,because in addition to the expensive cost of 6 fast-charge chips, there is also a complicated power formulation. The wattage display allows you to monitor the speed at which your device is charging at. There is no need to check if each device is charging, it is clear at a glance.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the GaN USB charger, jump over to the official EGO EXINNO crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

