Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Omega 100W and 200W tiny GaN USB-C chargers hits Kickstarter

By

GaN USB-C charger

 A tiny GaN USB-C charger has launched via Kickstarter and already raised over $850,000 thanks to over 9000 backers with still 37 days remaining on its campaign. Early bird pledges are available from $45 for the 100w version or $75 for the 200w charger, offering a massive 50% saving off the recommended retail price of both. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during January 2020.

GaN USB-C charger

Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about this tiny GaN USB-C charger, its features, design and capabilities.

GaN USB-C charger

“The pocked-sized Omega Charger is the world’s first 200W Gallium Nitride (GaN) charger and also the world’s smallest 200W charger that is up to 66% smaller than traditional chargers. Omega Charger also comes in a 100W version which is the world’s smallest 100W GaN charger similar to a box of Eclipse mints and even smaller than a credit card. With a host of improvements over 1st generation GaN Chargers, 100W Omega is truly a standout in being the world’s first 2nd generation charger with graphene membrane for heat dissipation.”

“Both 200W and 100W Omega Charger supports 100V – 240V worldwide universal voltage and comes included with 3 plug converters (AU/EU/UK) so that you can use it in 200+ countries worldwide. Please note the adapters are not interchangeable between the 200W and 100W models. “

Source : Kickstarter

Filed Under: Gadgets News, Top News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals