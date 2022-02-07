World’s most powerful gaming tablet now available to preorder

ASUS has this week started taking preorders for currently the world’s most powerful gaming tablet in the form of the ROG Flow Z13. The high-powered Windows tablet is now available to preorder throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom and features an Intel Core H 12th generation processor supported by an NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti GPU.

The ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet was first introduced earlier this year during the CES 2022 technology show. Sporting a 13.4 inch display offering gamers a resolution of 3840 x 2400 pixels at 60Hz. The Core i9-12900H processor is supported by 16 GB of RAM and the tablet features 1 TB of SSD storage. As you can imagine with the sorter specs the tablet does not come cheap and prices start from £2,998 or roughly $4,000 for this specification. Although cheaper options are available with a 1920 x 1200 pixel 120 Hz display and Intel Core i7-12700H processor for example.

Connectivity on the tablet is provided by Thunderbolt 4 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, USB 2.0 Type-A, 3.5mm audio, and storage can be expanded further using the integrated microSD card reader.

“Enjoy console gaming power on the go. With up to a 14-core Intel® Core™ i9-12900H CPU and up to a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU in this ultraportable tablet form factor, you can pair the best aspects of PC gaming with the freedom to go anywhere. Blisteringly fast 5200MHz LPDDR5 memory and up to 1TB of PCIe® SSD storage make the Flow Z13 the premiere tablet gaming machine for Windows 11 Pro. Power your games with up to the latest Intel® Core™ i9-12900H processor. Up to 14 cores and 20 threads are ready to handle the latest AAA games.”

“A CNC-milled window at the rear of the chassis allows a look straight into the mainboard of the machine, and also gives the components beneath more freedom and height than traditional designs. This bold break provides gorgeous RGB accent lighting, while also allowing chip components to be placed on both sides of the mainboard due to the larger volume of space available. Larger than normal components paired with the dual sided motherboard allow for much more performance than standard 13” machines.”

“The Flow Z13’s versatility extends to a choice of displays that tailors the experience for serious gaming or creativity. Go 4K and immerse yourself in Ultra HD detail, or go Full HD with 120Hz for super-smooth gaming. Both edge-to-edge displays boast a taller 16:10 aspect ratio with more space for toolbars and tabs. Touch and stylus support balance the visual experience with more intuitive input for entertainment and artistry.”

