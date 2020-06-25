Acer Predator gaming notebooks updated with 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processors

Acer has this week announced new updates they have rolled out the Acer Predator Helios, Predator Triton and Nitro gaming notebooks, bringing “desktop-caliber performance” thanks to the addition of 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processors. Other updates include the availability of either NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER or RTX 2070 SUPER GPUs pending on your budget and requirements as well as new enhanced thermal designs to help keep your portable rig components cool even under heavy workloads.

The Predator Helios 700 gaming notebook will be available in US during October 2020 with prices starting from $2,400, and will be available throughout Europe during September 2020 with prices starting from €2,699; and China during August 2020. The Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming notebook launch during July in the US starting from $1,200 and and throughout Europe during July priced at €1,299 and China during June 2020. The Predator Triton 300 gaming notebook will be available during September from $1,299.99 and The Nitro 7 gaming notebook again in October from $1,000 or €1,299 in Europe.

– The Acer Predator Helios 700, featuring the iconic sliding HyperDrift keyboard, has been upgraded to include either an overclockable 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK or i7-10875H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER or RTX 2070 SUPER GPUs.

– Acer’s popular Predator Helios 300 has raised the bar for gaming notebooks, offering the best performance for the dollar. Now available with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processors, overclockable NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with Max-Q Design and a 240 Hz 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with 3 ms overdrive.

– Acer’s powerful but slim Predator Triton 300 gaming notebook has been refreshed to include a 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with Max-Q Design and a 240 Hz display refresh rate. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS display also features a 3 ms response time, 300 nits brightness and supports 100% of the sRGB color space.

– Acer’s updated Nitro 7 is another option for gamers seeking portability. Its sleek metal chassis measures just 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) thin and 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs), but still manages to pack in a 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor and up to a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU.

Source : Acer

