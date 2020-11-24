Logitech PRO X Superlight gaming mouse $170

The new Logitech PRO X Superlight gaming mouse will soon be available weighing just 60grams and will be priced at $170. “Our lightest PRO mouse yet, PRO X SUPERLIGHT is an engineering breakthrough achieving a weight of less than 63 grams—nearly 25% lighter than our standard PRO Wireless mouse. This was accomplished through meticulous engineering to produce extreme weight reduction with zero compromises to performance.”

“Remove all obstacles in the way of winning with our lightest and fastest PRO mouse ever. The new weapon of choice for the world’s top esports professional athletes, it weighs less than 63 grams and delivers near frictionless glide. PRO X SUPERLIGHT continues our design philosophy of ZERØ OPPOSITION—our commitment to remove all obstacles to create the purest possible connection between the player and the game.”

Source : Logitech

