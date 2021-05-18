ROCCAT Kone Pro and Kone Pro Air gaming mouse from $80

ROCCAT has this week introduced its new gaming mice in the form of the ROCCAT Kone Pro priced at $80, and the wireless ROCCAT Kone Pro Air priced at $130. Weighing in at 66 grams and 75 grams respectively, the Kone Pro and Kone Pro Air are some of the lightest gaming mice currently available to purchase. The Kone Pro series is equipped with ROCCAT’s Owl-Eye 19K dpi optical sensor and comes with the PhantomFlex cable for a feeling of unrestricted motion.

The Kone Pro Air is wireless, with dual connectivity possible via Bluetooth and the included wireless transmitter and features rapid charge technology capable of providing up to 5 hours of gameplay with just a short 10 minute charge, Stellar Wireless delivers over 100 hours of continuous gameplay with a full charge.

ROCCAT Kone Pro | Lightweight Ergonomic Optical Performance Gaming Mouse with RGB lighting

“The Kone Pro mice have become our most pre-ordered product since ROCCAT debuted the original Kone at Gamescom in Leipzig, Germany in 2007,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC peripherals at Turtle Beach. “We’ve continued to invest in the Kone and have been relentlessly refining and improving this iconic mouse design. It is why I started ROCCAT, and it’s why the Kone Pro series remains our premier performance PC gaming mouse.”

ROCCAT Kone Pro Air | Ergonomic Optical Performance Gaming Wireless Mouse with RGB Lighting

“The refined shape of ROCCAT’s Kone Pro design strikes the ultimate balance between the fan-favorite features of the former Kone AIMO and spectacular performance of the Kone Pure. The Kone Pro mice include ROCCAT’s Titan Optical Switch technology for a high-quality click feel, a response rate up to 100 times faster than mechanical switches, and long-lasting durability.

Also featured is ROCCAT’s acclaimed Titan Wheel Pro – a new aluminium wheel with a satisfying scroll and sensory click, providing gamers with unmatched speed and a premium feel. Pure PTFE, heat-treated skates assure smooth motion and minimal friction. Additionally, the mice feature ROCCAT’s bionic shell design, making the Kone Pro mice ultra-lightweight.”

Source : ROCCAT

