Mountain Makalu 67 19,000 dpi gaming mouse with PixArt PMW3370 sensor $60

Gamers in the market for a new mouse may be interested in the Mountain Makalu 67 19,000 dpi gaming mouse equipped with a PixArt PMW3370 sensor and priced at $60. The PixArt’s new flagship PMW3370 sensor offers gamers up to 19,000 DPI, 1-2 mm lift-off-distance and 0.5% error rate and “significantly outperformers” its predecessor 3389 says Mountain.

“100% PTFE feet guarantee the best possible gliding experience while 50M Omron switches are being used to ensure reliable and satisfying clicks for years to come. Bordering on magic, Makalu 67’s Mountain Lifeline cable goes where no mouse cable has gone before in terms of flexibility, making it the last stop before going wireless.

Powered by Mountain’s Base Camp software, Makalu 67 can be customized to the user’s desire. “We have been working on our gaming peripherals for the last two years with the focus on releasing user-centric products that allow gamers to perform at their best. We released the Everest keyboard earlier this year and the response from the community has been incredible.

We are now proud to introduce the Makalu 67 mouse to offer gamers a complete gaming desktop experience,” said Tobias Brinkmann, Founder & CEO of Mountain. “Gamers require nothing short of the best equipment to be able to perform at their peak, and we developed Makalu 67 from the ground up to enable gamers to do just that.”

Specifications:

– 67 g light-weight ergonomic design

– PixArt PMW3370 sensor

– 19000 DPI

– 1-2 mm lift-off-distance

– 0.5% error rate

– 400 IPS

– OMRON 50M switches

– Unique ribcage design for ultimate stability

– Mountain Lifeline cable – “The last stop before wireless”

– 100% PTFE feet

– Base Camp software for ultimate customization

Source : Mountain : TPU

