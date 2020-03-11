MSI B450 Gaming Pro Carbon Max WiFi motherboard

This week MSI has introduced its new B450 Gaming Pro Carbon MAX WIFI and B450M Bazooka MAX WIFI motherboards for 3rd Gen Ryzen processors. The new MAX motherboards have been optimised to offer gamers and users the “best compatibility in every aspect” explains MSI.

“Inspired by the curve and shape of supercars, offers colorful customization with MSI Mystic Light RGB, tuned for better performance by Core boost, DDR4 Boost, M.2 Shield, Wi-Fi AC Solution, AMD Turbo USB 3.2 Gen2. As the most iconic motherboard for mainstream gamers, this time GAMING PRO CARBON also includes a MAX version for stylish gamers to perfectly match with 3rd Gen Ryzen processors. With millions colors and 17 LED effects, Mystic Light offers customization options for ever-changing RGB experience”

“B450 GAMING PRO CARBON MAX WIFI is also equipped with USB 3.2 Gen2 solution with up to 10 Gbps transfer speed. Audio Boost 4 with Nahimic 3 provides stable and high quality sound effects with premium components. Its design also features an Extended Heatsink Design and M.2 Shield to ensure better heat dissipation effects and lower temperature for CPUs and M.2 devices. Flash BIOS Button becomes more and more important and gives more convenience for BIOS updates.”

Full range of AMD MAX motherboards :

– X470 GAMING PLUS MAX

– X470 GAMING PRO MAX

– B450 GAMING PRO CARBON MAX WIFI

– B450 GAMING PLUS MAX

– B450 TOMAHAWK MAX

– B450M MORTAR MAX

– B450M BAZOOKA MAX WIFI

– B450-A PRO MAX

– B450M PRO-VDH MAX

– B450M PRO-M2 MAX

– B450M-A PRO MAX

– A320M-A PRO MAX

Source : MSI

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals