Eve Spectrum “crowd-developed” gaming monitor range unveiled

The Eve Spectrum is the first ever crowd-developed gaming monitor With its specifications list created from a survey of more than 2000 potential buyers, with every detail discussed, debated and decided on by the eve community, over 7,000 “minds working together as one” says Eve.

The Spectrum gaming monitor range consists of three models all using a 27-inch IPS panel from LG Display with 98-percent P3 gamut coverage along with FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility. The entry-level Eve Spectrum monitor is priced at $349 and offers a 1440p resolution 165Hz, and DisplayHDR 400 (450 nits peak brightness). Two higher-end gaming monitors are also available, equipped with DisplayHDR 600 offering 750 nits peak brightness with a choice of 1440p and 240Hz for $489 or 4K and 144Hz for $589. The Eve Spectrum gaming monitors are now available for reservation directly from the Eve website.

Worldwide shipping is expected to take place during Q3 2020 for the entry-level Spectrum monitor while the higher end Spectrum range will be available during Q4 2020. For full specifications on all three Eve Spectrum gaming monitors visit the Eve website.

Source: EVE : Verge

