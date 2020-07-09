PNY XLR8 RGB DDR4 gaming memory introduced

PNY has introduce new desktop gaming memory this week in the form of the XLR8 Gaming RGB DDR4 Desktop Memory line-up. created to offer gamers, modders and enthusiasts alike RGB customization with overclocking capabilities. The new gaming memory is equipped with a aluminium alloy heat spreader, and finished with a unique surface to provide an “extraordinary look and feel” says PNY. the XLR8 Gaming RGB boasts 3200 MHz frequency and is backwards compatible with 3000 MHz, 2933 MHz, 2800 MHz, 2666 MHz, 2400 MHz, 2133 MHz.

“XLR8 Gaming RGB is compatible with major motherboards and is ready-to-sync with ASUS AURA SYNC, Gigabyte RGB FUSION 2.0, MSI Mystic Light Sync and ASRock Polychrome SYNC for the ultimate RGB experience.The overclocked modules provide unparalleled performance and a superior computing experience thanks to the aggressive overclocking, heat spreader and XMP 2.0 support, delivering our fastest speeds, highest bandwidth and lowest latencies, maximizing PC stability and responsiveness during memory-intensive gaming and application use.”

Features of the PNY XLR8 Gaming RGB:

– Faceted, 3D geometric design and aluminium alloy construction with state-of-the-art surface finish create an extraordinary look and feel while providing heat dissipation to keep the modules cool under pressure.

– Brilliant LEDs and frosted light guide lens provide a wave of continuous color eliminating shadows and dark spots by utilizing a dual-sided 5×2 LED configuration.

– RGB sync allows for total control of color and patterns creating an endless array of different combinations resulting in the ultimate lighting experience.

Specifications of the PNY XLR8 Gaming RGB :

– DDR4 RGB enabled Desktop Memory

– Built-in heat spreader

– Frequency: 3200 MHz (PC4-25600)

– Timing: 16-18-18, CAS 16, tRas 36

– Voltage: 1.35 V

The new PNY XLR8 Gaming RGB will be available in the following configurations:

– 32 GB (2x16GB) DDR4 3200 MHz Desktop Kit

– 16 GB DDR4 3200 MHz Desktop Single Channel

– 16 GB (2x8GB) DDR4 3200 MHz Desktop Kit

– 8 GB DDR4 3200 MHz Desktop Single Channel

Source : TPU

