GeIL EVO SPEAR Phantom gaming memory arrives in the US

This week GeIL have announced the availability of its gaming memory, the EVO SPEAR Phantom in the US. Making it available in frequencies from 2400 MHz to 3200 MHz, capacity for 4 GB to 32 GB kit, and runs as low as 1.2 V and at max 1.35 V. GeIL has joined forces with ASRock, and its top-of-the-line Phantom Gaming Alliance. to building a strong foundation for compatibility and reliability between DRAM and motherboard.

“The EVO SPEAR Phantom Gaming Edition Memory is fully compatible with ASRock Phantom Gaming Motherboards, including Intel Z390 Phantom Gaming X/9/8/7/6/4 series, AMD X570 Gaming X/4 series, AMD X399 Phantom Gaming 6 series and more. Most significantly, the EVO SPEAR Phantom Gaming Edition Memory is optimized for AMD platforms and strictly verified across a large number of AMD AM4 motherboards and AMD Ryzen processors to guarantee the best compatibility and stability for all AMD builders.”

For more information, visit the product pages of the EVO SPEAR Phantom Gaming Edition, and its AMD-specific Variant.

Source :TPU

