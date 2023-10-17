MSI VIGOR GK41 Kailh Red mechanical gaming keyboard

MSI has introduced a new line of gaming keyboards, the VIGOR GK41 series, consisting of the VIGOR GK41 and the advanced VIGOR GK41 DUSK, both designed to cater to the diverse needs of gamers. The VIGOR GK41 is a standout in its class, featuring Kailh Linear Red switches. These switches are known for their responsive keystrokes, providing gamers with the tactile feedback they need for precision gaming. The use of Kailh Red Mechanical Switches in the VIGOR GK41 ensures that every keystroke is registered accurately, enhancing the overall gaming experience.

But the VIGOR GK41 is not just about performance; it’s also about aesthetics. The keyboard features 6 fixed color LEDs in 10 different lighting zones, creating an immersive gaming environment. The lighting effects can be adjusted using combination keys, allowing gamers to customize their keyboard to match their gaming setup or mood.

Kailh Red mechanical gaming keyboard

The VIGOR GK41 also supports MSI Center software, which allows for further customization of macro key settings and lighting effects. This means that gamers can set up their keyboard to respond in a certain way to specific commands, making their gaming experience more efficient and personalized.

Ergonomics is another area where the VIGOR GK41 shines. The keyboard has an adjustable stand with three angles (0°, 3°, or 7°), allowing gamers to find the most comfortable position for long gaming sessions. This attention to ergonomic design helps to reduce the risk of discomfort or injury during extended use.

In terms of performance, the VIGOR GK41 features 100% anti-ghosting keys. This means that even when multiple keys are pressed simultaneously, each key press will be registered individually. This is crucial for games that require quick and precise key presses, ensuring that every action is accurately captured.

The VIGOR GK41 DUSK, the advanced version in the series, shares the same features as the VIGOR GK41 but adds a few more for enhanced aesthetics. It includes per-key RGB lighting and side RGB light bars, adding a new level of customization to the gaming experience. The VIGOR GK41 DUSK also comes with special black, gray, and red keycaps, with an extra set for personalized configuration.

The VIGOR GK41 series from MSI offers a blend of performance, customization, and ergonomic design. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a professional, the VIGOR GK41 and VIGOR GK41 DUSK have the features to enhance your gaming experience. With their Kailh Red Mechanical Switches, adjustable lighting effects, and anti-ghosting keys, these keyboards are designed to deliver precision gaming.

Source : MSI



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals