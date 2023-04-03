AQIRYS Aludra and Aludra TKL gaming keyboards

This week AQIRYS has announced the launch of its new Aludra gaming keyboard together with an updated version of its previous design the Aludra TKL. Both keyboards are now available to purchase and a price that €125 for the Aludra and €105 for the updated Aludra TKL. The keyboards have been named after a a blue supergiant star in the constellation Canis Major and feature mechanical switches rated for 80 million keystrokes in the form of Gateron G PRO 2.0 Red switches. The main difference between the two keyboards is simply form factor offering gamers a choice between a classic full-size and compact TKL (TenKeyLess) gaming keyboard.

Gaming keyboard

“ALUDRA is also equipped with pre-lubed plate-mounted stabilizers to smooth out the typing experience by effectively reducing noise, spring pings, and evening out large-key pressing (like the Spacebar). Also, the keyboard features a PCB anti-vibration silicone pad plus a foam layer on the bottom for improved noise and vibration reduction.”

“On the outside, the robust premium ABS case is livened both upfront and on the sides by a full-RGB dynamic lighting system, configurable on the fly, but also from the intuitive AQIRYS software with access to advanced customization options. If desired, one can separately control the logo lighting. ALUDRA gives every gamer the freedom to replace the stock switches with exotic models, be it 3-pin or 5-pin versions. The package includes 20 complimentary pre-lubed customized HaiMu Ocean Blue Tactile switches and the tools needed to replace the switches and thoroughly care for the keyboard.”

Source : AQIRYS





