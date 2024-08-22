New Razer Kraken V4 & Kraken V4 X gaming headsets launched

Razer has announced the launch of its latest gaming headsets, the Razer Kraken V4 and the Razer Kraken V4 X. Building on a legacy of over 12 years and celebrating the shipment of over 20 million units worldwide, these headsets represent the pinnacle of Razer’s renowned Kraken lineup. Known for redefining immersive gaming audio, the Kraken V4 series offers innovative features, stunning lighting effects, and versatile connectivity options, providing gamers with the ultimate immersive gaming experience.

Innovative Features for an Immersive Experience

The Razer Kraken V4 series is designed to provide gamers with an unparalleled audio experience. The headsets support three modes of connectivity: Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, Bluetooth, and USB. This versatility ensures seamless audio across multiple devices, including PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and mobile. Whether using ultra-fast 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth, or a wired USB connection, gamers can enjoy uninterrupted gameplay.

Pro-Level Voice Quality

The retractable Razer HyperClear Super Wideband Microphone, derived from the award-winning Razer BlackShark V2 Pro, captures incredible voice detail. Covering a wider frequency range, this next-gen mic ensures high-definition, pro-level voice quality for clear and natural communication. When retracted, it stays fully flushed with the earcups, offering a sleek, non-obtrusive look.

Exceptional Audio Performance

Equipped with Razer’s patented TriForce Titanium 40 mm Drivers, the Kraken V4 delivers exceptional highs, mids, and lows without muddying the sound. The 3-part driver design provides powerful, dynamic audio that enhances every gaming moment, ensuring a rich listening experience for deeper immersion.

Immersive Positional Sound

With THX Spatial Audio, the Kraken V4 offers advanced 7.1 surround sound, delivering realistic positional audio that optimizes game sound design. Additionally, with an expanded soundstage and custom-tuned THX Game Profiles for over 60 popular titles, gamers can dive right into the action with tailored auditory settings that bring every detail to life.

Perfect Audio Control

The Kraken V4 features an on-earcup game/chat balance button that allows for quick adjustments on the fly. This feature offers precise control over the volume mix between in-game audio and voice communications, ensuring that players can easily manage and balance the loudness levels to avoid overwhelming audio during critical gaming moments.

Stunning RGB Lighting

The Kraken V4 is the first Razer gaming headset to offer 9-zone earcup lighting powered by Razer Chroma RGB. With access to 16.8 million colors, users can customize each individual lighting zone via Chroma Studio. The lighting effects, including “Wheel,” “Starlight,” and “Fire” presets, work seamlessly with over 300 games and 500 devices across more than 50 partners.

Complementing the wireless Kraken V4 is the Razer Kraken V4 X, a wired RGB gaming headset that offers lasting comfort and similar immersive audio features. The Kraken V4 X features Razer TriForce 40 mm Drivers for powerful, lifelike audio, and a retractable Razer HyperClear Cardioid Mic for enhanced voice capture.

With advanced 7.1 surround sound, the Kraken V4 X offers true-to-life acoustics, optimizing game sound design. Hybrid fabric and leatherette memory foam cushions provide superior comfort and noise isolation, allowing gamers to enjoy hours of uninterrupted gameplay. The headset’s convertible Type C & Type A cable ensures multi-platform versatility, and it is powered by Razer Chroma RGB for greater visual customization.

Pricing and Availability

The Razer Kraken V4 is available now for £179.99 GBP, $179.99 USD, €199.99 MSRP. It can be purchased from Razer.com, RazerStores, and authorized resellers. The Razer Kraken V4 X will be available in Q3 2024 for £79.99 GBP, $79.99 USD, €89.99 MSRP.



