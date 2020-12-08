

GIGABYTE has introduced their new gaming headset the AORUS H1 this month building on previous versions to offer a lightweight gaming headset with 50 mm drivers and builds in 7.1 virtual surround sound. The ear cups on both sides of AORUS H1 have cool RGB lighting effects, users can choose the RGB effects by personal preference.

“With ENC technology microphone (Environmental Noise Cancellation, ENC), which efficiently filters out the background noise so the communication remains crystal clear no matter where you are. Enjoy clear communication with your team to discuss strategy, let’s fight for the victory. Furthermore, for users who care about the sounds, AORUS H1 Audio software provides kinds of modes that can adjust customized settings such as the equalizer, environment modes, and voice effects, etc., which will bring more and improved sound experiences.”

“Neonpunk style emanates in the darkness from the glimmer of high quality metals, showcasing futuristic aesthetics in the darkness of the night.The new era of esports has arrived”.

Features of the GIGABYTE AORUS H1 gaming headset :

– Virtual 7.1 Channel Support

– 50mm Drivers

– ENC Support

– RGB Lighting

– Comfortable Design for Extended Wearing

– Bendable Microphone

– In-line Audio controls

– Audio software support

Source : GIGABYTE

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals