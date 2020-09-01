HyperX Cloud Stinger S gaming headset $60

HyperX has introduced a new lightweight gaming headset in the form of the Cloud Stinger S which is now available to purchase price that just $60 and provides Virtual 7.1 surround sound1 via HyperX NGENUITY technology. Other features include Swivel-to-mute noise-cancelling microphone, Immersive in-game audio, Signature HyperX comfort, 90° rotating ear cups and durable, adjustable steel sliders.

The 50mm drivers within the Cloud Stinger S gaming headset are positioned parallel to the ear for optimal sound quality. Enhanced bass reproduction with crisp highs, clear mids, and rich lows keep you immersed in your gaming.

“HyperX Cloud Stinger S immerses you in the game with virtual 7.1 surround1 sound via NGENUITY software. 50mm directional drivers pump out high-quality sound with pinpoint audio precision. It’s lightweight and features signature HyperX memory foam and soft leatherette for legendary comfort during marathon gaming sessions. Its 90° rotating ear cups can rest comfortably around your neck during breaks. For quick audio adjustments, the headset has a volume control on the ear cup and a swivel-to-mute noise-cancellation microphone.”

Source : TPU : HyperX

