ASUS ROG Strix Electro Punk Edition gaming gear

ASUS has introduced a variety of new gaming gear and peripherals in the form of the ASUS ROG Strix Electro Punk Edition range, offering gamers a striking black and pink colour scheme. Expanding on the range which was first unveiled back in April of this year the new colour scheme is now available

for the ROG Strix Go 2.4 gaming headset, ROG Strix Scope TKL gaming keyboard, ROG Strix Impact II gaming mouse and other gaming and lifestyle accessories.

ROG Strix Scope TKL Electro Punk Gaming Keyboard

The new ROG Strix Scope TKL Electro Punk gaming keyboard features eye-catching pink keycaps for essentials like the space bar, backspace and cursor keys, with customizable Aura Sync RGB lighting across all keys, the ROG logo, and underneath the chassis.

This compact mechanical keyboard is specially designed for fast-paced multiplayer gaming. It features an enlarged left Ctrl key that’s easy to find in a frenzied gaming session, and Cherry MX switches for tactile and responsive keystrokes.

With its durable, aluminium-topped construction and compact size, Strix Scope TKL Electro Punk is easy to fit into backpacks for travel to LANs, tournaments, and other esports events.

ROG Strix Impact II Electro Punk Gaming Mouse

Designed with professional gamers in mind, ROG Strix Impact II glides smoothly over surfaces and features ergonomics optimized for comfort. Its lightweight, 79 g frame features a pivoted button mechanism for responsive and tactile mouse clicks, and the soft-rubber coated cord minimizes snags and drag.

The 6,200 dpi optical sensor ensures accuracy and responsiveness, while the DPI button allows gamers to switch between four sensitivity profiles on the fly. An exclusive push-fit switch socket design makes it easy to change click resistance and also extends the mouse’s lifespan, and the five programmable buttons can be customized to suit any playstyle.

The scroll wheel, ROG logo, and programmable buttons above the thumb-rest are finished in pink, so they stand out against the black chassis of Strix Impact II Electro Punk. With Aura Sync-enabled RGB lighting integrated into the logo, scroll wheel, and front, this stunner shines from top to tail.

ROG Sheath Electro Punk Gaming Mouse Pad

At a whopping 35 inches across and 17 inches deep, ROG Sheath Electro Punk Gaming Mouse Pad provides unrivaled comfort and cushion for ROG peripherals. Its tightly woven fabric top ensures a smooth gliding surface, while a nonslip back ensures the pad stays in place. Reinforced stitches along its bright edge limit fraying, while predominantly black fabric across the right-hand side helps minimize scuff marks in the most-trafficked areas.

ROG Ranger BP1503 Electro Punk Gaming Backpack

Featuring pink piping and ROG patches, this durable, lightweight and water-repellent exterior protects gear from drizzle and everyday splashes. Mesh netting inside lets users organize their cords in tangle-free fashion, while a cushioned compartment keeps up to a 15‑inch laptop safe and secure.

ROG Electro Punk and ROG Retro Punk T-Shirts

Fusing rebellious youth culture with a futurist aesthetic, ROG Electro Punk and ROG Retro Punk T-Shirts both feature the iconic ROG logo with a unique cyberpunk twist.

Source : ASUS

