Thermaltake ToughDesk 500L RGB Battlestation gaming desk

Thermaltake has this week release more details on the new ToughDesk 500L RGB Battlestation gaming desk which allows you to quickly and easily set up your perfect workstation or gaming rig. The ergonomic design with electric height adjustable buttons that allows users to switch between sitting or standing positions, and adjust your desk height quickly between 70cm/27.5″ to 110cm/43.3.

“The ToughDesk 500L RGB Gaming Desk comes with a RGB mouse pad for the main desk and a non-RGB mouse pad for the side desk; both full surface in size. The RGB mouse pad is constructed with a solid sewing edge design that lights up your battles with 16.8 million RGB color illumination. Take it a step further and choose among 8 different lighting effect settings coupled with brightness and lighting speed adjustments. “

Equipped with a 6-button controller for easy operation together with a digital display showing accurate height adjustments. The smart controller panel of the gaming desk can be set up with 4 height memory settings, so users can store and conveniently switch to their desired height settings with a push of a button.

For more information and full specifications jump over to the official Thermaltake website by following the link below. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Thermaltake, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Thermaltake

