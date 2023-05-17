Game Developers Conference (GDC) online showcase schedule 2023 now live June 27-29

Game developers and gamers interesting in learning more about the industry and gain the can expect to be playing in the near future and in years to come. Will be pleased to know that this years Game Developers Conference 2023 showcase schedule is now live providing information on everything that will be available at this years event.

“The Game Developers Conference began as an informal gathering of 25 developers in the living room of game designer Chris Crawford. Initially focused on computer games, GDC has grown and diversified along with the game industry to include a variety of platforms including consoles, mobile and handheld devices, tablets, online, and computer games and is expanding into the emerging VR and AR space for games and entertainment. In 2016, GDC commemorated the 30th edition of the conference. “

GDC 2023 takes place next month and runs from June 27-29 2023. This year’s schedule is packed with engaging sessions as well as providing plenty of networking opportunities has been loaded into the Showcase Session Viewer which is available on the official GDC website. Scan through a myriad of offerings such as insightful talks, collaborative networking sessions, intimate fireside chats, and entertaining after-hours activities. All these can be accessed during the three-day event. New sessions continue to be added, so make sure to refresh the schedule frequently to stay abreast of all the latest additions, explain the GDC coordinators.

GCD 2023 showcase schedule

“The Game Developers Conference (GDC) brings the game development community together to exchange ideas, solve problems, and shape the future of the industry across five days of education, inspiration, and networking. Attendees include programmers, artists, producers, game designers, audio professionals, and business leaders. Some key features of GDC include:”

“The market-defining conference has a comprehensive selection of lectures, panels, and roundtable discussions, The GDC Expo showcases the latest game development tools and services from leading technology companies such as Amazon, Epic, Google, Intel, Nvidia, Oculus, and Sony and Dedicated community spaces where GDC attendees can take a break from all of the learning to relax and meet new people in themed areas for playable indie games, retro games, alternative controllers, and more.”

“GDC hosts two awards ceremonies recognizing the creativity, artistry, and technical genius of the finest developers and games: The Game Developers Choice Awards is the leading peer-based video game awards show celebrating the industry’s top games and developers and The Independent Games Festival honors the most innovative and exemplary projects in indie game development.”

Source : GDC2023



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals